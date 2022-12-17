Pitt Meadows city council approves new $50 million budget for 2023

Mayor Nicole MacDonald and the rest of Pitt Meadows council gave final approval for the 2023 budget during the Dec. 13 council meeting. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows has officially approved the new 2023 budget, which will introduce a property tax and utilities increase of more than seven per cent for the upcoming year.

Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications and community engagement for the city, explained that this new budget specifically targets council priorities toward “fire and rescue services, community parks and recreation facilities, future planning for the civic centre, development of a new agricultural plan, and accessibility upgrades at the Heritage Hall.”

The approved 2023 budget is $50 million, which is a $2.3 million increase from the previous year, and includes a combined property tax and utilities increase of 7.61 per cent for the average single-family home or 7.78 per cent for a multi-family home.

This means a single-family home in Pitt Meadows can expect to pay an average of $283 more per year, with a multi-family dwelling going up $178 per year.

Baldridge explained that a large portion of this increase is the result of non-discretionary charges related to Metro Vancouver water and sewage treatment, RCMP policing costs, and supply chain and high inflationary pressures, which account for $133 of the $283 increase.

“Asset savings account for $48, providing $13 million towards future replacement of aging infrastructure and ensuring long-term sustainability,” said Baldridge.

Other major contributors to the increase are the addition of nine career firefighters, and various initiatives and maintenance adjustments, which account for $95 and $12 of the total increase, respectively.

Mayor Nicole MacDonald said that the approval of this budget represents the current council’s support toward improving the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue Service.

“The shift to a primarily career model ensures that Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue Service will have coverage 24 hours per day, seven days per week, which will greatly enhance safety,” said MacDonald.

“As well, council is excited to advance the development of an aquatics feasibility study, given that the outdoor pool is at the end of its useful life. And, strategic space planning for the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park and the Harris Road Park will also help to enhance health and wellness for everyone in our community.”

The remaining $28 of the property tax and utilities increase will be going toward helping all other city departments maintain their current level of service.

Some of the major projects in the total capital plan, which represents $14.2 million of the budget and draws the majority of its funds from the reserve savings and debt, include:

• Constructing the new autonomous RCMP detachment

• Replacing the roof of the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre

• Upgrading the Baynes Road pump station

• Re-paving Hammond Road and Airport Way

• Adding accessibility upgrades to Heritage Hall

• Improving the Rose Grabenhorst Garden

• Conducting various studies and plans

City CAO Mark Roberts defended the hike in property tax and utilities, calling it a much-needed investment in the fire department, and parks and recreation projects.

“Staff and council have worked hard to deliver a budget that will determine requirements and opportunities in developing a comprehensive Civic Centre Plan for the most efficient utilization of city buildings in the future,” said Roberts.

“The city continues to make necessary investments to ensure future infrastructure needs are able to be met with annual contributions to the asset reserve savings.”