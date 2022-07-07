Pitt Meadows city councillor says she won’t run again in 2022

Coun. Anena Simpson has announced she will not run for council in October. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

There will be at least two new faces on Pitt Meadows council, as Coun. Anena Simpson has decided not to run again, after a single four-year term.

She joins Mayor Bill Dingwall on the sidelines, after he announced he too will not be standing for re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal election this year.

Simpson called it “a rare privilege and weighty responsibility to serve my community as a city councillor for the last four years.”

“For the future, I feel my heart is being called back towards the ministry of grief care and funerals. This is my passion and my calling,” she said.

The former pastor has championed a place of remembrance in the city, which has no cemetery. She said the initiative continues to move slowly forward, and has become a priority in the Parks and Rec Master Plan.

“I’m really pleased about this and I know it will be a meaningful treasure and for our citizens,” she said.

Simpson has made the announcement about leaving local politics in social media.

“I find that my heart is drawn towards serving my community in a different way in the future,” she wrote. “I plan to become involved once again in the ministry of end-of-life care and funerals. Saying goodbye when someone dies is one of the most difficult and important things we do in this life. I want to be available to journey with the grieving and help where I can.”

“I thank my colleagues, our staff team and members of the public for your wisdom, knowledge, passion and tenacity. It’s been an honour to serve among you. I thank my friends and family for your steadfast strength and support. And I can truly say, with gratitude, that God has been my most faithful friend.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying my last few months as a city councillor without the pressure of campaigning! For those who do run, I’ll be cheering for you!”