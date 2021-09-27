The city is trying to bring awareness to the event through banners in the city. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows city hall to light up in Orange

City will recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation this Sept. 30

City of Pitt Meadows will be recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day in a variety of ways this year on Sept. 30.

According to city’s Caroline Baldridge, the city worked closely with the Orange Shirt Day Society and drew up a few different ways to recognize the day. The city hall will be lit up in orange on the evening of Sept. 30. The city is also promoting the day through their social media and have hung banners at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery to bring visibility and awareness.

READ ALSO: B.C. public schools, government offices to close for Day of Truth and Reconciliation

To further bring awareness, the city has already established a designated Place of Reflection in Spirit Square.

Mayor Bill Dingwall expressed why recognizing this day is so important according to him, as well as the city.

”September 30 is about reconciliation and honouring and remembering residential school survivors and their families. The City and Council recognize the importance of working as a community to build a better future,” he said.

ALSO READ: B.C. to mark Sept. 30 as day of commemoration for residential school victims, survivors

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SPCA offers 50% off pet adoptions until Oct. 6 to free up space in busy shelters
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George

Just Posted

A burned Chevrolet Silverado was found with a body inside at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Homicide investigators in Maple Ridge appeal to public

City of Pitt Meadows to light up the city hall in orange light. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows city hall to light up in Orange

DriveBC camera image of crash on Highway 7 in Pitt Meadows on Monday, Sept. 27. (DriveBC)
Multi-vehicle crash on Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows

Ron Paley said an outing on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, felt like a summer bike ride due to the hot weather. (Special to The News)
SHARE: The warm days of autumn