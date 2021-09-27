Pitt Meadows city hall to light up in Orange

City of Pitt Meadows will be recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day in a variety of ways this year on Sept. 30.

According to city’s Caroline Baldridge, the city worked closely with the Orange Shirt Day Society and drew up a few different ways to recognize the day. The city hall will be lit up in orange on the evening of Sept. 30. The city is also promoting the day through their social media and have hung banners at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery to bring visibility and awareness.

To further bring awareness, the city has already established a designated Place of Reflection in Spirit Square.

Mayor Bill Dingwall expressed why recognizing this day is so important according to him, as well as the city.

”September 30 is about reconciliation and honouring and remembering residential school survivors and their families. The City and Council recognize the importance of working as a community to build a better future,” he said.

