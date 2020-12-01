Pitt Meadows community police office reopens

RCMP are reopening the community police office in Pitt Meadows effective Dec. 1. (The News files)

The Pitt Meadows community police office is reopening today (Dec. 1).

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have announced its hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Starting tomorrow the @citypittmeadows community police office will be open again, 8-4, Monday to Friday. COVID restrictions will apply. Call 604-465-2402 for more info prior to attending. pic.twitter.com/I9TU41u8os — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) November 30, 2020

The office closed after ice damaged the roof of the building, the same which houses the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, early in 2020. It is located at 12027 Harris Rd.

“We’re very happy to have it open,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall, after the closure of most of 2020.

At the same time, he said the rationale is being considered for independent RCMP detachment for Pitt Meadows, rather than being served by the Ridge Meadows detachment which also polices Maple Ridge.

The city launched a police services review in May of 2019, and in March of 2020 Pitt Meadows council passed a motion to “seek our own independent detachment.” They made a submission to the RCMP’s E Division and to the provincial public safety minister.

Since then, a project team from the RCMP and Police Services Division has completed a report on the proposed new detachment, but Dingwall said he has yet to see it. He expects council to receive a copy in December.

Council is also waiting on a consultant’s report on whether it should renovate facilities or build a new detachment office, and it is expected in December.

Even after the new Pitt Meadows detachment is approved, Dingwall said it could be two years before it is operational as an independent office, so the community police office will be the point of contact for the city and the RCMP for the foreseeable future.

Police noted COVID restrictions will apply to office visits, and ask the public call 604-465-2402 for more information prior to attending.



