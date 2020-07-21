Pitt Meadows company shipping hemp to Korea

The Pitt Meadows based hemp company Naturally Splendid announced it is shipping 20 tonnes of hemp seed to South Korea.

It is the third sizable shipment to South Korea since March, and the company has now sent 70 tonnes of seed there. The 20 tonnes is one 12-meter (40 foot) shipping container full.

“It’s great news for our company,” said CEO Craig Goodwin. “Even with the challenging COVID times, we continue to forge forward.”

Goodwin explained the hemp seed is used as a healthy food additive.

“In Korea, they use it as a super food,” he said.

Naturally splendid touts hemp as a digestible protein with a desirable omega profile.

Home shopping channels are popular in South Korea, and Goodwin appeared on a program promoting his products. He said they had sold 40,000 pounds of hemp seed in less than an hour.

The company had been working to extract CBD oil at its location at the Golden Ears Business Park, but has now focused on hemp-based food products.

“Our strength is in manufacturing food,” said Goodwin.

READ ALSO: Golf pros packing hemp snacks from Pitt Meadows

“In addition to exporting bulk hemp seed, we are investigating opportunities for distribution of other company products to South Korea,” he said. “With all the news and activity surrounding increased consumer demand for plant-based nutrition, its worthy to note that hemp has the most digestible protein of any plant on earth, so this is in fact, very much in line with our continued focus on products featuring plant-based nutrients.”

The company has its own line of products which include sport bars, pet food and equine food products and also provides product for global food companies.

mailto:ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hemp IndustryPitt Meadows