Pitt Meadows completes new Official Community Plan

‘Document that will serve as a touchstone as we move forward’ says Dingwall

The City of Pitt Meadows has a new Official Community Plan. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Pitt Meadows city council has unanimously adopted a new Official Community Plan (OCP) after engagement with the Katzie First Nation, residents and stakeholders over the past four years.

“This newly adopted OCP will ensure that the city continues to take critical steps forward in building a community that will make us all Pitt Meadows Proud,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “On behalf of council, I want to extend our sincere thanks to everyone that provided feedback. I want to acknowledge the tremendous amount of detailed work undertaken by staff in developing this professional, interactive and easy-to-use document that will serve as a touchstone as we move forward.”

The OCP sets out goals, policies, guidelines and land-use designations to guide future decisions of city councils.

“I See Pitt Meadows 2040” sets out the following four new policy areas: Reconciliation and Relationship Building with Katzie First Nation, Community Well-being, Climate and Energy, and Hazard/Emergency Management.

Other priorities include: development of complete communities along transit corridors, the preservation of farmland, additional transportation initiatives, fostering employment as well as enhancements of heritage sites and natural areas.

“The OCP is a significant achievement for the city, and sets out a guiding vision for council, residents, and staff that will help to shape economic, transportation and neighbourhood planning for years to come,” saids CAO Mark Roberts. “This is a major update from the previous 2008 OCP, when the community was experiencing very different changes and challenges.”

The OCP process began in 2018 and involved public engagement, technical analysis, and stakeholder input. Throughout the development of the OCP, the city engaged residents, the Katzie First Nation, businesses, and stakeholders through a wide-ranging process that involved 23 surveys, 15 events and workshops, community open houses, public hearings, and more.

Visit pittmeadows.ca/ocp for more information and to read the Official Community Plan.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Maple Ridge businesses forced out of stores by fire