Pitt Meadows council has a report detailing the cost of building its own RCMP detachment. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows council has a report detailing the cost of building its own RCMP detachment. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows could pay over $18 million for RCMP office

It could be done with little or no tax increase, says Dingwall

The cost of a new purpose-built police station for an independent Pitt Meadows RCMP ranges between $18.3 and $24.6 million, depending on the site selected.

The site recommended by city staff, chosen with the benefit of a consultant’s report, is the lot on Harris Road that currently houses the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery. On the same site there is also a boarded-up athletic building, which is being used as storage space.

The cost to remove those buildings and construct a new RCMP detachment would be up to $18.3 million, which was the lowest cost of the sites the city looked at.

City staff has recommended borrowing from the Municipal Finance Authority, and city hall will seek senior government grants to help pay the capital costs.

“We’re hoping to be able to do it without a tax increase, or without a very big one,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall, noting city capital reserves should be able to cover much of the cost.

The consultants say the art gallery site is a central location on an arterial road, and note the current Community Policing office could be repurposed for the new art gallery.

Council’s engagement and priorities committee will get an update on the proposed new building for the detachment on Tuesday night. The issue will be before council at an upcoming meeting for approval.

The site recommended had the lowest construction costs at $12.6 million, including furnishings and equipment. Consultants cite additional costs for building new washrooms to service the park, relocating the art gallery, a contingency, and escalation of construction costs, requiring a project budget of approximately $18.3 million.

The timeline would see design completed in April of 2022, construction begin in September 2022, and the building being available for occupancy by May 2024.

READ ALSO: Work continues on Pitt Meadows own RCMP detachment

READ ALSO: Insp. Mehat officer in charge of Ridge Meadows Detachment

City staff identified 13 building options at 10 different sites. Considering police input, consultants KMBR Architects looked at options at the athletic park, at the recreation centre, in the coming North Lougheed development and other sites. They considered cost, impacts on neighbours, proximity to the population centre and other factors.

In March of 2020 council voted to work toward an independent RCMP detachment, as opposed to having policing provided from the Maple Ridge-based Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The city is still waiting for approval from the provincial Public Safety Minister and RCMP E Division. Dingwall is optimistic the city will get approval for its own detachment.

“We’re considerably different than Maple Ridge,” he said. “Maple Ridge is a big city, we’re a small town.”

“The nature of our crime is just not the same.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Councilmaple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows council has a report detailing the cost of building its own RCMP detachment. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows could pay over $18 million for RCMP office

It could be done with little or no tax increase, says Dingwall

Westview Basketball Academy athletes make sure to stretch before practising. (Special to The News)
Westview Basketball Academy plays on during COVID

Despite not being able to play games, Maple Ridge HS players are keeping skills sharp

Chief Grace George. (THE NEWS files)
Katzie First Nation staying strong at first anniversary of pandemic

Community has brought schooling in-house, and erected checkpoints to keep virus at bay.

There is snow in the forecast for the coming week, along with freezing temperatures made to feel colder by wind chill.
Cold week ahead for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Wednesday will bring snow, temps dropping to -20 C with wind chill

City Hall reports the number of business licences in Maple Ridge continues to grow. (The News files)
Business growing in Maple Ridge despite pandemic

City hall reports number of business licences still on upward trajectory

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley resident Carrie MacKay was happy to share the news (L) that she was leaving the ICU at Abbotsford hospital after a struggle with the COVID-19 virus that has kept her apart from her beloved dog, Fender (R) (Facebook images)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland woman chronicles COVID-19 battle

Carrie MacKay just got out of the ICU and is ‘super excited’

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

Most Read