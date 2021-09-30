Pitt Meadows council celebrates Bantam AA Provincials victory

Mayor Bill Dingwall, presenting a certificate to Bantam AA team coach Ryan Carpenter. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

City of Pitt Meadows council and mayor celebrated the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association’s Bantam AA team’s provincial win, during a council meeting.

On Sept. 28 during a regular council meeting, mayor Bill Dingwall spoke to the Ridge Meadows Royals’ Bantam AA team’s provincial victory over this summer.

“That’s an amazing, amazing accomplishment. Best part of the storyline is, it wasn’t going to be held in Pitt Meadows, it was going to be held elsewhere. But it was held here, won here and you make us proud as hell and to win that kind of level of competition for the whole province is something quite amazing,” he said.

READ MORE: Royals take the provincials by storm

The tournament which was held on Aug. 20 through 22, was supposed to be held in Tsawwassen, but had a last-minute change of venue and the association stepped up and organized the games at the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

The Royals Bantam AA team went on to defeat the favourites Cowichan Valley Mustangs.

Dingwall and the council presented team coach Ryan Carpenter with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the Ridge Meadows Royals, for their hardwork and dedication to minor baseball.

ALSO READ: Equestrian athletes get ‘Game Ready’ at camp in Maple Ridge