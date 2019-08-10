Pitt Meadows council concerned about cell towers

Pitt Meadows Council is asking senior government for reassurances regarding the safety of cell towers.

Council recently wrote to Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy and other politicians and agencies regarding a radio communications tower at 19675 Meadow Gardens Way.

At a July 23 meeting, council passed a resolution “That council forward a letter to the MP, MLA, Health Canada, ISED (Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada) and Rogers expressing significant concerns raised by council and the community regarding the long-term health consequences related to cell towers and wireless technology, and implore the federal government to conduct thorough research into this matter.”

The letter said there is a lack of awareness around potential health risks associated with cell towers. It alleged there is a lack of ongoing research by the federal government regarding these matters, and said it is likely that Safety Code 6 protocols “are significantly out of date.”

“We are also extremely concerned about potentially emerging 5G technology. We urge you to advocate on our behalf for comprehensive research and ongoing public communication and education by Health Canada and other federal agencies into the health effects of wireless technology,” said the letter, which was signed by Mayor Bill Dingwall.

5G is the fifth generation of wireless technology, and has yet to arrive.

He said in an interview that council’s role is limited, but it can make sure that telecommunications companies do consultation regarding tower sites. He said council is reflecting the viewpoints of residents.

“Our citizens are concerned there hasn’t been enough research around wireless technology,” added Dingwall.

Ruimy said he has requested that Health Canada respond to Pitt Meadows council.

For his part, Ruimy puts his faith in the regulations set forth by Health Canada, and its Safety Code 6, which sets safety limits for human exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic energy from wireless devices. The limits are based on reviews of scientific studies and Health Canada’s own research.

Ruimy said he hears from two significant groups on this topic: those who opposed the location of a cell tower, and those who believe exposure to wireless devices in unsafe at even small levels.

“I’m not a scientist, so I have to rely on Health Canada,” he said.

“When BC Hydro put in wireless meters there was a lot of brouhaha, but it has quieted down.”



