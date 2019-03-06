Pitt Meadows council considers 95-unit townhouse development

A proposed 95 unit townhouse complex on Hammond Road in Pitt Meadows would replace an existing 36-unit complex.

Pitt Meadows council is considering a new 95-unit townhouse proposal on Hammond Road to replace an existing 36-unit complex.

The site, at 19696 Hammond Rd., is a two-hectare (five -acre) parcel near the corner of Bonson Road, and is named Bonson Townhomes.

A city staff report notes the original units were developed in 1976 and now require extensive repairs.

Rather than renovate, the strata looked for a developer to purchase the property, and the new owner is Mosaic Homes of Vancouver.

Mosiac built the Kingfisher rowhomes in Osprey Village, and has projects across the Lower Mainland.

Read also: Osprey Village in Pitt Meadows to get more homes

The proposal is for 14 buildings, each containing up to nine units, with a central park, and a children’s playground in the southwest corner of the site.

The report said 87 of the 95 units will have at least two bedrooms, plus a den. No home will be larger than 1,350 square feet

“The intent is to build livable homes small as possible to maximize affordability for prospective purchasers, envisioned as mostly young families looking for two-, two-and-den or three-bedroom homes with a yard,” said a project vision document from the developer.

Each unit would have a two-car garage, and the 190 spaces would be more than 166 required by the city (1.75 per unit).

There would also be 20 visitor parking stalls.

The report also notes that the applicant will retain most of the mature trees along Hammond Road.

The matter is before council on Tuesday night for authorization to issue a development permit.

