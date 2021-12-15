Pitt Meadows council endorses Partnering Agreement for Harris Road Underpass

A graphic of the proposed underpass and what Harris Road would look like, shared by the Port of Vancouver. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows council gave a green-light to signing the Project Partnering Agreement (PPA) with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (port authority) and Canadian Pacific (CP) to advance work on the Harris Road Underpass Project, during a council meeting Wednesday.

On Dec. 14, during the regular council meeting, the issue of whether or not the city should be endorsing and getting into a partnership with the port authority and CP, for the Harris Road Underpass Project, a component of the Pitt Meadows Road and Rail Improvements Project, was taken up.

The council, after much deliberation, decided to endorse the partnership agreement.

Mayor Bill Dingwall noted that it was an important moment in the history of the community.

“The Harris Road underpass will improve public safety and response times for police, fire and ambulance services which will translate into saving of lives. Council, staff and the community have achieved more noise and vibration mitigation than initially offered with the potential to increase mitigation further if additional project funding is secured. As well, the community will gain an underpass that will relieve traffic congestion, make commuting easier and more reliable—with no design or structural construction costs to the City,” he said.

In terms of the noise and vibration study, the results of the City’s independent Peer Review of the port authority’s noise and vibration study, as well as the additional monitoring along the rail corridor, determined that the study by the port authority was appropriately conducted. The city’s consultant has now recommended that the height of certain walls may need to be taller than proposed to provide effective mitigation.

The signing of the partnership will allow the project partners to progress the design of the Harris Road underpass with future consultation planned with the community and the city will have a seat at the table with an ability to play a meaningful role in shaping the future of the Harris Road.

This agreement is the next step to advancing technical design work for the Harris Road Underpass Project since the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2019. The port authority, as the project lead, will now proceed with engaging a design-build contractor, while the city will work with project partners to take next steps to progress the design and planning work associated with the project.

The project partners will together be working towards advancing the Construction Agreement that will include the final scope of work, schedule, roles, responsibilities, a construction management plan to mitigate impacts and a traffic management plan to provide Harris Road utilization during construction.

Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts noted that the Harris Road crossing has been a concern among residents and discussed by city councils and staff since the 1970s.

“As well, the PPA represents the culmination of years of extensive negotiations, numerous revisions, weekly meetings and countless hours of staff time. Council and staff are proud of what has been achieved in these negotiations including plans for the relocation of the Museum and heritage buildings to create a heritage site,” he said.

The city plans to hold the next community engagement session during Spring 2022, to include more information and details about the Harris underpass, information about the Heritage building relocation, and updates on the revises noise and vibration reports.