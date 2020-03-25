Pitt Meadows (File photo)

Pitt Meadows council established economic resiliency task force

Will assist local businesses in minimizing impact and facilitating recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

Pitt Meadows City Council want to start looking into what they can do to support the local economy during these uncertain times.

At their Tuesday (March 24) council meeting, they voted unanimously to establish an economic resiliency task force to assist local businesses by providing information about accessing senior government support, working together to find solutions on minimizing the impacts and facilitating economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are unprecedented times for our community and we must take steps immediately to help businesses and the local economy, during and after the pandemic,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“Council appreciates the critical role that the business community plays in our community and our quality of life and the significant financial and emotional impacts this is causing.”

READ MORE: Threat of fines for those in Pitt Meadows who don’t obey: Mayor

The task force will be focused on determining the available economic supports as well as what stimulus work needs to be completed.

“The task force will be comprised of council representatives including myself, councillors Nicole MacDonald and Bob Meachen, along with Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts,” Dingwall said

“There will also be key stakeholders such as the Chamber of Commerce, and representatives from the agricultural sector, tourism and small businesses that will enable the community to better respond to the evolving challenges this pandemic poses and to work towards recovery when the situation stabilizes.”

“A healthy community requires a healthy business community and we are committed to doing what we can to achieve this,” added Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts.

The mayor will chair a team putting together a terms of reference, which is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

“We’re going to go to various groups within our community that we think will be very helpful to guide us through this,” Dingwall said.

“We’ll approach people to start working together to see how we might support each other now and into the future.”

For the latest information, visit pittmeadows.ca/covid19 or the City’s social media channels.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Coronavirus

