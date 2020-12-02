Pitt Meadows council picks fire hall builder

Pitt Meadows city council has awarded the contract to replace the city fire hall, in the amount of $12.8 million.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, council approved the contract being awarded to Jacob Bros. Construction of Surrey. The city received 20 submissions from general contractors during the tender process. Eight pre-qualified bidders submitted pricing ranging from $12.8 to $14.8 million for the project. The city chose Jacob Bros. based on experience, ability, track record and their construction schedule, said a staff report.

The work is scheduled to begin as soon as next month, and be completed in May of 2022.

Mayor Bill Dingwall noted the city had set aside funds for the project in reserves, so no tax increase will be needed to pay for the new building. It will be built on the same site as the former fire hall, and the fire department is operating out of a location at the Pitt Meadows Airport until the new hall is ready for occupancy.

There is a cell tower on the site that must be moved before construction can begin, and Dingwall said the tower could be moved in January, or no later than February.

An emergency operations centre will be included in the building, and that part of the new construction is eligible for a provincial grant for up to $1 million. Staff expects to get feedback on the grant application in the next three months.



