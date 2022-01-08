Pitt Meadows council to go back to conducting meetings online

Pitt Meadows city council members wear pink shirts to promote a message of anti-bullying during an online council meeting last year. (The NEWS/files)

The city of Pitt Meadows council meetings will be going back to the online format amidst the rising Omicron-related cases.

City’s communication manager, Carolyn Baldridge, told The News that the city will be going back to hosting meetings online starting the first council meeting of the new year on Jan. 11.

“Due to a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, Council will be moving back to electronic meetings to help keep everyone safe and healthy,” she said.

While the City Hall will remain open if residents wish to watch a live-stream of the electronic meeting from the Meadows Room, the city is strongly recommending that residents watch from the safety of their own homes. Those wanting to participate in the Question & Comment period can submit their comments in writing here: https://www.pittmeadows.ca/node/6925. They can also choose to attend the City Hall where staff will make a laptop available for them to address Council through the Zoom portal.

Masks are mandatory when attending a meeting at the City Hall.

The city went back to in-person meetings that included an option to attend online, on Sept. 21 last year, after 11 months of meeting online. However, with the rising COVID-19 cases, especially of the highly-contagious Omicron variant, the council has decided to go back to the online-only format.

For details on previous council meetings or to see when the next council meetings will be hosted, people can visit: https://www.pittmeadows.ca/city-hall/council/council-meetings.