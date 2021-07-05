Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)

Pitt Meadows crash sends cyclist to hospital

Ridge Meadows RCMP say cyclist suffered “non-life threatening” injuries

A cyclist was sent to hospital after a crash in Pitt Meadows over the weekend .

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed the collision happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the Neaves Road and McNeil Road area on Sunday morning, July 4, and involved a single vehicle and a man on a bike.

“The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” said Insp. Adam Gander with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

The driver, who was uninjured, remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

There were no road closures due to the collision.

