Pitt Meadows Day draws record crowds

City hall is estimating the crowds at Saturday’s Pitt Meadows Day festivities were the largest ever.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said during the morning parade he had never seen so many people lining the route along Hammond and Harris Roads.

“This is one of the biggest I’ve ever seen,” he predicted, “and I’ve been to quite a few.”

City staff confirmed that this week.

“It was definitely record crowds,” said director of parks, recreation and culture Diane Chamberlain.

She said there was an estimated 7,500 people at the event at any given time, and 14,000 to 15,000 attended at least some of the festivities through the day.

That blows away the previous record of an estimated 10,000.

“It’s a result of COVID-19 and people wanting to get out and be part of something,” assessed Chamberlain. “It was really well received, and there were no incidents.”

The day started at 8 a.m. with the Lions Club pancake breakfast, proceeded with a parade and family activities at Harris Road Park, served up a barbecue dinner, and ended with a fireworks display.

There were 600 barbecue meals served – which is a lot considering that the food trucks on site were reportedly extremely busy, said Chamberlain. And there were an estimated 5,000 people at the fireworks show at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

The beverage garden, new this year, was a popular spot, located adjacent to the food trucks and main stage entertainment. People could get food truck fare, grab a beer, and listen to local music acts.

Rob Davis, owner of local brew pub Foamer’s Folly, said the beer garden was kid friendly and even dog friendly, and it was a welcome addition to the community celebration from the feedback he received. Davis speculated that 2022 was probably was not the first time a beer had been consumed at Pitt Meadows Day, but it was the city’s first official beverage garden.

“The day went fantastic. Everyone was super happy, and the weather held out for us,” said Davis. “I’m already excited for next year.”

Chamberlain is starting the planning for 2023 already. The city is inviting public feedback on the event, and it can be entered online at www.haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca