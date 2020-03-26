Pitt Meadows Day postponed

Annual event will take place later this year

Pitt Meadows city council has made the decision to postpone the community’s largest event.

Fans of the parade, fireworks, water fights, and the big BBQ will have to wait until fall to enjoy.

“In light of COVID-19 and restrictions set out by the province that limit gatherings over 50 people, council has made the difficult decision to postpone Pitt Meadows Day,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“The health and safety of the community, our staff and volunteers are our priority.

“Although we are heartbroken, we look forward to coming together to celebrate as a community once we have recovered from this pandemic and it is safe.

“An important component of the event is requesting support from volunteers and initiating fundraising and community donation campaigns, and for all the right reasons, this is not the time for that. The fireworks fundraising dance has also been postponed.”

The event, which is almost 80 years in the running, was scheduled to take place on June 6.

The Mayor said, even if the worst of the current pandemic is over with by then, it will not be worth putting unnecessary stress and anxiety on people who are still wary of being in large crowds.

“We’re hoping that come fall we’ll be in a position to put something on and then celebrate properly,” Dingwall said.

Organizers are looking at September for possible dates to reschedule.

“The health of the community is our highest priority,” says Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts. “The City is committed to being open and transparent with any details and decisions surrounding this event, and will provide them as they become available.”

Pitt Meadows’ other big summer event is still up-in-the-air for the moment.

Airport Day, which was scheduled for July 4, brought in four to five thousand visitors last year.

Mayor Dingwall said they will be making a decision on whether to postpone it within the next week.



