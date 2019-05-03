Pitt Meadows Day to include air show this year

(Contributed) Some 4,000 people are expected at the Pitt Meadows Airport Day this year.

Airport Day needs to fly solo.

Pitt Meadows’ annual Airport Day has grown to the point that next year it might not need to be under the wing of Pitt Meadows Day and establish its own event date, said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

That will likely happen as soon as next year.

For this year, the event will again run alongside Pitt Meadows Day on June 1 and will include its own air show, with aerobatics, smoke in the sky, an event announcer and more.

“They are anticipating as many as 4,000 people for that event, as well,” said Dingwall, who offered an airport update report to council on Tuesday.

Airport Day is running from noon to 5 p.m., with the air show providing entertainment from 1-4 p.m. There will be a Kid Zone, entertainment and beer garden, and shuttles will bring visitors from Harris Road Park.

Dingwall said it is important that residents not have to choose whether to attend one event or the other, and that organizers from both be able to solicit sponsorships without a calendar conflict.

He said a summer date is likely for Airport Day in the future.

Dingwall, on Tuesday, also highlighted new airport projects that are moving forward, including a new fly-in riverside restaurant and seaplane terminal, new main terminal, reconstructed hangars and a heli-park.



