Pitt Meadows deputy fire chief announces retirement

Brad Perrie will still be helping out with training and major calls in 2022

Brad Perrie officially retires as deputy fire chief of the Pitt Meadows Fire Department at the end of the year. (Screen grab)

Pitt Meadows deputy fire chief Brad Perrie has announced his retirement.

At a city council meeting last week fire chief Mike Larsson said that Perrie would be retiring at the end of the year. However, he noted, Perrie had banked vacation time and Nov. 10 was his last day as deputy chief.

“We want to formally recognize Chief Perrie for the number of years he’s done here – 31 years with volunteer service all in, but 16 years as our prevention chief here in Pitt Meadows,” said Larsson.

Larsson explained that Perrie, single-handedly created the fire prevention department and brought it to where it is today.

“I can let you know that our city is safer, our crews are safer because of the work he’s put in,” said Larsson.

He laid the foundation for everything moving forward with the department, continued Larsson, and for everything Perrie has done the department is grateful.

Larsson then congratulated him on his retirement.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall thanked him for his service.

“31 years is a significant contribution to the city, some of which was as a volunteer, some as a deputy chief and an assistant chief,” said Dingwall.

“What you’ve done is enhanced public safety here in our community. You have made yourself available 24/7, 365 days a year, often leaving your family behind and family events,” noted Dingwall, adding he should be proud of what he’s contributed to the community.

“That kind of contribution is rare,” he said.

Perrie, who was at the council meeting with his wife Shelley, thanked his family first saying that without their support it would have been difficult.

Lots of times Perrie admitted he did run out on them because of the job – sometimes leaving his wife at the grocery store trying to figure out how to get home.

When Perrie moved to Pitt Meadows in 1988, he recalled Harris Road only had two lanes with three or four traffic lights. The population was less than 4,000, he said.

Perrie said he felt lucky to live and work in the city and to play a part in the city’s growth.

Perrie thanked the city and city staff for the opportunities he was given for growth and education and for a great career. And he also praised his team at the firehall who also helped him along the way.

Perrie announced that he will be coming back in the new year to help train new staff, and to help out, if needed, at major calls – joking that the department still thinks he has some value to contribute.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said of his lengthy career with the department.

“And I would do it again – if you could – no question.”

