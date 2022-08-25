Pitt Meadows farm hosts the 2022 Cranberry Field Day

Hopcott Farms will be the site of this cranberry industry event for the first time ever

The biggest players in the B.C. cranberry industry will soon be gathering in Pitt Meadows for the 2022 Cranberry Field Day.

This year, the event is taking place at Hopcott Farms on Reichenbach Road, and Hopcott marketing and media relations manager Summer Dhillon said is the first time the local farm has been chosen as the host facility.

This event features cranberry growers from all over the province who are members of the B.C. Cranberry Growers Association, including Hopcott Farms owner Travis Hopcott.

“We feel super excited to host an event that is among our peers,” said Hopcott. “We’re looking forward to sharing how we manage our farm, and to exchange thoughts and ideas with our fellow farmers to elevate the industry.”

Cranberry Field Day is set to include B.C. cranberry production information, cranberry supplier news, displays of the new Vassana cranberry plant, research project updates, general networking, and face-time with the B.C. Cranberry Marketing Commission director and the B.C. Cranberry Growers Association director.

Not only is Hopcott Farms the host of this event, but they’re also catering it, which Hopcott is very excited about.

“This is only the second time I can recall hosting the BC Minister of Agriculture, and we also have the opportunity to share our farm food goodness with him and everyone else at the event,” said Hopcott.

This year’s Cranberry Field Day will take place on Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

