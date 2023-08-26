Pitt Meadows farming siblings earn spot in national competition

Brad and Travis Hopcott will have 1 in 7 chance of being Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers

Travis Hopcott (left) and Brad Hopcott, along with their sister Jenn (not pictured), were selected as the B.C. Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023. (Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program/Special to The News)

A pair of Pitt Meadows siblings are now less than three months away from having to travel to Quebec, where they will fight for the title of Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers.

Brad and Travis Hopcott were declared the Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023 for B.C. and the Yukon back in March, which is an award given to farmers between the ages of 18 and 39 who are making significant contributions to the world of agriculture.

After beating out the regional competition for the top prize, the Hopcott siblings earned a spot in the national contest, which features the winners from Alberta/Northwest Territories, Atlantic, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and B.C./the Yukon regions.

Although it’s still several months away, Brad Hopcott said that he and Travis are already prepared to try and bring home the top prize.

“We are sure to be meeting many outstanding farmers from across Canada,” said Brad. “We anticipate strong competition and we will be prepared to do our best to showcase our excellence in farming.”

So far, the winners of all but the Quebec region have been decided, with the Hopcotts going up against:

• Greg and Sarah Stamp (Alta./N.W.T.)

• Jake Leguee, Sarah Leguee, and Erik Nikolejsin (Sask.)

• Harley and Brooklyn Siemens (Man.)

• Marijke Oudshoon and Willem van de Wetering (Atlantic)

• Stewart Skinner and Jessica Kelly (Ont.)

Once the winner of the Quebec competition is decided on Aug. 30, the lineup will be locked in for the Nov. 23 national event, which will take place in Montreal.

