Pitt Meadows fire chief leaving to head department in Penticton

The City of Pitt Meadows said they will now begin the search for a new chief

Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson is leaving for Penticton.

An announcement on Wednesday, July 26, said Larsson, who has been a member of Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue since 2003, was named the new fire chief of the Penticton Fire Department.

In Pitt Meadows, Larsson first starting as a paid-on-call firefighter, then a paid-on-call captain, joining full-time in 2010 as a career fire safety technician, before becoming assistant chief in 2016.

He was hired as the new fire chief after a recruitment campaign that spanned several provinces in 2019, following the retirement of the city’s former chief Don Jolley in late 2018.

In a press release by the City of Penticton, city manager, Donny van Dyk said, they are pleased to have Larsson lead the Penticton Fire Department into the future.

“His experience in leading a growing department, developing resources and working with partners are the qualities we were looking for in a new chief. With an exceptional team already in place, we look forward to Chief Larsson joining and continuing the tradition of incredible service provided by the PFD,” van Dyk said.

As chief, Larsson oversaw the expansion of the Pitt Meadows department to allow for 24/7 response coverage and the development and construction of a new fire hall.

“The Penticton Fire Department has a well-deserved reputation as a forward-thinking organization that is always looking to improve and provide the best service possible to residents,” said Larsson.

“As the community continues to grow, I’m excited to part of a team that will strive for excellence and build upon the foundation that exists,” he added.

Larsson will begin in his new role on Monday, Sept. 11.

“On behalf of the City of Pitt Meadows, I want to thank Chief Mike Larsson for his leadership of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue Service,” said Mayor Nicole MacDonald.

“Chief Larsson has been at the helm of many enhancements to our Fire Service including the implementation of E-comm 911 radio system, transition to 24/7 coverage and construction of the new Fire Hall and Emergency Operations Centre,” she noted.

City of Pitt Meadows Chief Administrative Office Mark Roberts commended Larsson’s dedication and hard work, which, he said has been integral to public safety in the community.

“The chief will be missed as a senior leader at the City but we are happy for him and his family as he explores this new chapter,” added Roberts.

Stephan Drolet, who will be departing from his duties as deputy fire chief in Maple Ridge to rejoin the Pitt Meadows fire department as deputy chief of operations on Monday July 31, will lead the department until a new fire chief appointment is made.

