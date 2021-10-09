Pitt Meadows fire department gets a shiny new truck

The new fire truck comes with a lot of enhanced bells and whistles and is quite an upgrade to the old one. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows has brought in a new fire truck for the city’s fire department.

The new addition will be replacing one of its aging trucks which, according to the city, has seen rapidly increasing repair costs and is nearing the end of its service life.

Mayor Bill Dingwall expressed his excitement over the new truck and hoped this would last for the next 30 years.

“We are excited to welcome this new and much-needed fire apparatus with the latest equipment and technology that will help keep our community safe for the next 25-30 years. This new truck is a testament to Council’s strong commitment to the safety and security of our residents and businesses,” he said.

The new truck will serve as Engine 1 and is equipped to respond to all fire incidents, motor vehicle accidents and medical response with the latest technology to ensure firefighter safety, and effective fire ground operations.

”This new apparatus is a huge asset to our emergency fleet and comes equipped with safety enhancements for our first responders,” said Fire Chief Mike Larsson. “It carries a total of seven firefighters including the driver/operator. It is also equipped with LED emergency lighting, as well as a HAAS Alert Responder to Vehicle system, which will alert motorist via navigation apps such as Waze when the fire apparatus is approaching or on scene of an incident.”

Currently, the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue Services’ fleet includes two Engines i.e. pumper trucks, a Quint i.e. a ladder truck, a rescue truck, and a number of utility vehicles and trailers. The old truck will still be retained for training purposes thereby saving on the wear and tear of the in-service fleet.

