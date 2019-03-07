Pitt Meadows firefighter of the year Jerrod Saddler flanked by Mayor Bill Dingwall and newly appointed fire chief Mike Larsson. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows firefighters honour their best

Night for recognition of long and exemplary service

On Saturday, the Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue Service members held its annual awards banquet to recognize past and present members for their service and accomplishments to the community in 2018.

The award winners and long service medal recipients:

• Governor General of Canada Fire Services Exemplary Service Medal 20 years – Peter Hamming;

• Special Recognition Award – Al McGee;

• Firefighter of the Year – Jerrod Saddler;

• Officer of the Year – Mike Larsson and Brad Perrie;

• Pitt Meadows Fire Rescue Members Association Award, Heart in my City – Mark Davies;

• Five years – Dylan Taylor;

• 10 years – Juan Ferreyro, Brent Hannah and Jivan Sundram;

• 15 years – Mike Larsson and Al McGee.

Mayor Bill Dingwall and city COA Mark Roberts attended the banquet along with members of council to offer thanks to the dedicated firefighters on behalf of the community.

