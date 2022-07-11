Pitt Meadows gets grant for emergency preparedness

The new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall, pictured here in an architect’s drawing, will also have an Emergency Operations Centre. (Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows has received a provincial grant to help outfit its coming Emergency Operations Centre, which will be part of the new fire hall.

The city has been awarded $25,000 for equipment for the new Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) as part of the province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund. This fund is intended to enhance the resiliency of First Nations and local governments in responding to emergencies.

“As a rapidly growing community, with the geographic challenge of floodplains, an efficient and effective EOC is incredibly necessary,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “This funding is a considerable benefit in building and improving the new EOC, which will enhance our response to local emergencies.”

The new Pitt Meadows Fire Hall will house the city’s EOC. With this funding, it will be equipped with chairs and essential communications devices for workstations, once construction is complete in 2023.

“With the new EOC, Pitt Meadows will have the ability, if required, to be self-supporting and manage requests and resources more effectively,” said Barbara Morgan, manager of emergency programs. “This grant will assist in purchasing equipment and enhancing the capacity by extending to be a multi-purpose room of the new facility.”

The Emergency Operations Centre and and Training funding stream is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) to support the purchase of equipment and supplies required to maintain or improve EOCs and to enhance EOC capacity through training and exercises.

For more information about Pitt Meadows Emergency Services, visit pittmeadows.ca/emergencypreparedness.

