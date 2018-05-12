Pitt Meadows gets strong fire risk rating by underwriters

Ranked third across Canada for communities its size

Pitt Meadows is among the top communities in the country its size for maintaining a low fire risk.

In April 2018, the city was evaluated for its fire protection capabilities against fire risks and deemed to have among the lowest risk and best protection in the Lower Mainland. The Fire Underwriters Survey of Canada presented Pitt Meadows with a business line insurance classification of two. The scale of evaluation ranges from one to 10, with one being the highest possible rating.

Pitt Meadows is now ranked third out of 236 communities across Canada with a population of 10,000 to 25,000 according to Fire Underwriters.

“This is terrific news and gives Pitt Meadows a competitive advantage for businesses in the region,” said Mayor John Becker. “This is a corporate-wide achievement. Many staff and the public, in addition to the fire department, have significantly contributed to this accomplishment.”

This significant improvement is a result of a city-wide commitment to fire protection and safety, including the strongest fire sprinkler bylaw in BC, safety-first development processes, false alarm management programs, inspection programs, a comprehensive fire hydrant system, a centrally located fire hall with highly trained fire fighters as well as modern firefighting apparatus and equipment.

“This success story is built on a community and corporate commitment to safety, resulting from the vision and leadership of City Council, both past and present,” said Chief Don Jolley.

Council received a report on the Fire Underwriters evaluation on May 8.

Previous story
Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows invites citizens to have their say in city planning

Two-year official community plan review launched Saturday at rec centre

MacDuff’s Call: Presenting Primary Care Networks

Model is already in place in Alberta, Quebec and Ontario.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in west Maple Ridge

Car with smash windshield in westbound lane of Lougheed Highway.

Career firefighter will run for Pitt Meadows council

Sees small-town character and public safety as issues

Five Peaks run celebrates nature

Series runs through Golden Ears on Saturday

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Pitt Meadows gets strong fire risk rating by underwriters

Ranked third across Canada for communities its size

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Nostalgic online home movie shows small town B.C. from 1950s

B.C. historian asks viewers to help identify Chilliwack landmarks

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read