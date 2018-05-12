Pitt Meadows gets strong fire risk rating by underwriters

Ranked third across Canada for communities its size

Pitt Meadows is among the top communities in the country its size for maintaining a low fire risk.

In April 2018, the city was evaluated for its fire protection capabilities against fire risks and deemed to have among the lowest risk and best protection in the Lower Mainland. The Fire Underwriters Survey of Canada presented Pitt Meadows with a business line insurance classification of two. The scale of evaluation ranges from one to 10, with one being the highest possible rating.

Pitt Meadows is now ranked third out of 236 communities across Canada with a population of 10,000 to 25,000 according to Fire Underwriters.

“This is terrific news and gives Pitt Meadows a competitive advantage for businesses in the region,” said Mayor John Becker. “This is a corporate-wide achievement. Many staff and the public, in addition to the fire department, have significantly contributed to this accomplishment.”

This significant improvement is a result of a city-wide commitment to fire protection and safety, including the strongest fire sprinkler bylaw in BC, safety-first development processes, false alarm management programs, inspection programs, a comprehensive fire hydrant system, a centrally located fire hall with highly trained fire fighters as well as modern firefighting apparatus and equipment.

“This success story is built on a community and corporate commitment to safety, resulting from the vision and leadership of City Council, both past and present,” said Chief Don Jolley.

Council received a report on the Fire Underwriters evaluation on May 8.