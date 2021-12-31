Pitt Meadows group to help people start the new year with a run for charity

Lorie and Eric Muller after the 2021 run in Pitt Meadows. (Sole Experience Facebook/Special to The News)

The annual Generation Run to start off the new year the right way, will be taking place this year in Pitt Meadows.

The run, formerly organized by the Athletes in Kind group, will take place on Jan., 1 2022 at 12 p.m., and is a family-friendly, dog-friendly run, said Eric Muller, the organizer and owner of the Sole Experience store in Pitt Meadows.

Unlike the 2021 run, which had to move to a virtual format where people were encouraged to run and time themselves, this year, the run will be going back to its pre-pandemic format.

The run will have participants start in Osprey Village next to Stomping Grounds Cafe, and follow along onto the dike system. While free to attend, people are encouraged to make a donation towards the Childhood Cancer Family Support, previously known as BC Childhood Cancer Parents Association.

“A lot of people ran on their own during the 2021 run. We saw almost 50 to 60 people running. So this year, we will have the charity run like in the pre-pandemic time,” he said, adding that people in attendance will still need to follow all the COVID-protocols, socially distance, etc.

Last year, the run ended up raising close to $1,000, lower than the pre-pandemic levels but it was still, pretty generous of the community, said Muller.

Cash donations will be accepted at the shop during business hours or could be made online directly to the Childhood Cancer Family Support group: http://ccfsupport.com.

The run has been part of the community for roughly 15 years, and has become “kind of a tradition” Muller said.

“It is also a great opportunity to start the year on a good note. And it is not just good for your own health but you end up doing something good for a great cause. That’s what it is all about; that’s why we started this run when our kids were little,” said Muller.

For more details and updates on the run, people are encouraged to check: https://www.facebook.com/runwitheric.

