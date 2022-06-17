Pitt Meadows has first-ever Pride concert and celebration

Members of the Prism club from Pitt Meadows secondary helped to organize the Pride concert. (Neil Corbett/The News)

People were dancing and grooving in Pitt Meadows Spirit Square as the city celebrated Pride Month with a performance by the Vancouver band Queer as Funk.

There were hundreds of people out for the event, which was the first of its kind for the city, and was hosted by the city and the Prism club from Pitt Meadows.

“It was great. There was lots of youth, lots of dancing, the weather cooperated – it was awesome,” said the band’s manager Alison Gorman.

She said the brassy band is now taking its talents to a Campbell River Pride event this weekend, followed by Victoria, and then at the Commodore in Vancouver. But despite their big-show capacity, the band is happy to play a place like Pitt Meadows.

“Playing these smaller towns really fills up our cup,” she said. “We’d be back in a heartbeat.”

Kiana, a spokesperson for the high school Prism club, set the tone for the night. She talked about how the club started with a small group of four two years ago.

“Today at school we encouraged many people to wear colours to show their pride, and the amount of colour was amazing,” she said, adding she’s never been happier.

“You are you, no matter who you are, or who you love,” said Kiana. “To everyone, keep being you, love everyone, love yourself, stay queer. My name is Kiana, and I want to say thanks for accepting me, for me.”

There were long lists of positive comments under social media posts of the show.

“Fantastic band, fabulous night! Huge thank you to everyone who contributed to making it happen,” said Elle Dee Hawryluk on the Maple Ridge News Facebook page.

“Wow – such a fun event and we were all saying how much spirit, love and pride was felt by all. So great to see all ages and many generations celebrating together,” said city councillor Tracy Miyashita, who donned some rainbow colours for the event. “We can’t wait to host this next year and I’m sure this will continue to grow!”

