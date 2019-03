A bald eagle is chased through the skies above Memorial Peace Park by gulls on Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Pitt Meadows hit a record high on Sunday.

Environment Canada had Pitt Meadows at 19 C by 4 p.m. on Sunday, surpassing the highest temperature reached in 1995 of 18.8 C.

And the sunny weather is expected to continue into next week with Environment Canada predicting temperatures to reach to 15 C.

Next weekend the agency says there will be a 60 per cent chance of showers.

