According to a U.S. travel blog, this Pitt Meadows bus stop is the sorriest in North America. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows home to North America’s ‘sorriest bus stop’

Lougheed Highway stop gets most votes in online contest

The Pitt Meadows bus stop nominated as the “sorriest” in North America has won that dubious distinction.

In a contest of online voting, the stop along the Lougheed Highway’s westbound lane, just before the Pitt River Bridge, got the most “support.”

The contest was put on by usa.streetsblog.org and ended on Thursday.

“The horrendous bus stop on the Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows, just outside of Vancouver, has won our annual contest, trouncing Cincinnati in a 58-42 per cent landslide,” it said.

The stop along Highway 7 sees transit riders leap a barrier to board the bus, and was billed “a scary situation on the outskirts of Vancouver,” in earier Streetsblog posts.

There was a mitigating factor in the final voting, in that officials with the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Agency told Streetsblog that they had removed their “sorry bus stop.”

“In the end, voters spoke clearly: Vancouver, your stop is the sorriest in North America, ” wrote Gersh Kuntzman of Streetsblog.

Unlike Ohio officials, the BC Ministry of Transportation and Translink has not taken fast action to fix the stop, although these agencies have said they will be dealing with the issue.

“TransLink does not own the location of this bus stop, as is the case with many bus stops it services,” said TransLink spokesman Chris Bryan. “We work with the group which has the authority over the roads. This location is the property of BC’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. We are aware of the access concerns with this stop and are working with the Ministry to address them.”

There had been predictions the Pitt Meadows stop would win by online participants.

“There was something about Vancouver’s abomination that stood out. Maybe it was the sad guy in the white shirt. Maybe it was the ugly jersey barrier. Maybe it was just the desolation,” wrote Kuntzman.

Previous story
Man arrested in Vancouver after allegedly failing to stop at border

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows home to North America’s ‘sorriest bus stop’

Lougheed Highway stop gets most votes in online contest

Veteran city councillors bow out in Pitt Meadows

Stark and Bell announce they will not seek re-election

Freak weather hammers Maple Ridge homeless camp

Deep, icy water ran through Anita Place, soaking tents and possessions

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver

Between 15 and 25 milimetres of rain expected to fall each hour in some areas

Municipal spending outpaces population growth 4-fold in B.C.: report

Canadian Federation of Independent Business has released its annual operational spending report

Widespread damage from flooding in Maple Ridge

Homes and businesses were soaked in freak weather event

Man arrested in Vancouver after allegedly failing to stop at border

Police say a man drove into a vehicle and unoccupied store in Vancouver Saturday morning

Serious head-on crash closes Vedder Mountain Road in Chilliwack

The road is expected to be closed for several hours after the collision Saturday morning

U.S. researchers end their active search for sick orca J50

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said its team ended its two-day dedicated search

Watch hurricane Florence make landfall in the U.S.

Five people have died due to the storm, according to latest reports

Canadian women drop pre-World Cup game to United States

Canadian women’s basketball team lost 84-68 to the United States ahead of FIBA World Cup

RCMP arrest B.C. man for allegedly stealing 70 truck batteries

Suspect given conditions to not go to North Vancouver

Theatre, pubs, senior-friendly transit pondered at B.C. care home forum

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Advocate for Abbotsford victim’s family blasts ‘secretive’ B.C. Review Board

Comments come following Gabriel Klein’s fitness for trial hearings in high school stabbing case

Most Read