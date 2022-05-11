Pitt Meadows invites public comment on Official Community Plan

Pitt Meadows is asking for public input on its long-term Official Community Plan. (Google)

City Hall is asking citizens “What would you like to see for Pitt Meadows in 2040?”

That’s the headline on the public hearing for the cities Official Community Plan (OCP), which will be held on Wednesday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

City staff have been involved in public engagement with both the community, stakeholders and Katzie First Nation (KFN) to draft the OCP, and the plan is nearly ready for final adoption by council.

The OCP is a 20-year plan that sets out the long-term vision of the community in terms of land use, growth, transportation, economic development, housing and preserving agriculture.

A few of the highlights of the 260-page OCP document, include:

• A vision to create a walkable community that offers a range of housing options, parks, recreation and public spaces, where residents are healthy and engaged, and where local businesses are flourishing.

• Population will increase by an estimated 4,354 by 2040. They will require 2,325 housing units, and the largest need will be apartments and townhouses, says the OCP.

• It sets out 12 goals that include a strong relationship with KFN, agriculture remains dominant land use, conservation of natural areas, feelings of public safety and more.

• 78 per cent of the city is farmland, there are 1,500 farming jobs, and the sector earns $81 million in farm cash receipts. The OCP speaks to preserving farming.

• Eighty-five per cent of working residents commute outside of the city for work, compared with 56 per cent across the Metro region. Pitt Meadows is projected to add 2,500 new jobs by 2051. The OCP speaks to ways to support tourism, businesses and light industry.

Members of the public can submit comments to publichearing@pittmeadows.ca, attend in person at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre at 12027 Harris Rd., or watch the livestream at pittmeadows.ca/councilmeetings.

READ ALSO: 29-year-old man sole victim of fatal Maple Ridge crash