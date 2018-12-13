Pitt Meadows issues streamflow advisory

Stay away from rivers during heavy rains

The City of Pitt Meadows has issued a streamflow advisory. (THE NEWS/files)

The City of Pitt Meadows has enacted a high streamflow advisory, warning people to avoid the river areas and to use extreme caution along the dikes and other water courses, as the water level continues to rise during the current heavy rain.

Following heavy rainfall Wednesday, another storm was expected to arrive to southwest B.C. overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the city said on its website.

Streamflow is expected to rise in response to these storms, with high flows expected on Thursday, the website says.

Rivers will have a reprieve later on Thursday or into Friday, before another round of precipitation arrives.

Current hydrological modelling is indicating the potential for streamflow in the two-year to five-year return period range, and possibly higher, over the Thursday-Friday period.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning Thursday morning, saying Metro Vancouver can expect to see 70 to 90 millimetres of rain by Friday morning.

The agency is warning the storm could cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.