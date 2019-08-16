Pitt Meadows junior golfer wins prestigious tournament

Incredible run in last four holes gives 10-year-old scores of 71

A Pitt Meadows junior golfer has had a big win at a prestigious tournament.

The late Harry White, a champion of junior golf development and mentor to countless young players, founded the Little Masters golf tournament in 1966, and the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour continued his legacy by hosting the 53rd event at Kings Links by the Sea in Delta, on Aug. 12 and 13.

An incredible comeback by Jaden August took place in the boys 9-10 division, where the 10-year-old star fired a pair of 71s (142) for the tournament. He finished his second round with an eagle and two birdies in the final four holes to win by one shot.

“It feels amazing to win,” August said after his incredible finish. “I like playing in the MJT events because they are so competitive.”

He faced tough competition. Runner-up, coming off the biggest win of his young career at the U.S. Kids World Championship in Pinehurst, North Carolina, was 10-year-old, Alex Zhang, of Richmond, who shot 72 and 71 (143).

“The MJT Harry White Little Masters featured 36 holes of golf, magnificent prizing, phenomenal scoring and great camaraderie among the competitors aged 12 and under, who battled for special trophies in six age divisions,” said a press release from the tournament organizers.

The next 12U event in B.C. will be the MJT Mini Tour National Championship at Tsawwassen Springs on Aug. 22 and 23.

The non-profit tour bills itself as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada professionals, and hosts close to 80 events across Canada, including free clinics, a mini tour for 7-12 year olds, the collegiate tour for 19-23 year olds, and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-18 which are also qualifiers for international competitions. For more information, see www.maplejt.com.



