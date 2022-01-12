A sign is seen outside a LifeLabs location in North Vancouver B.C., on Friday, October 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A sign is seen outside a LifeLabs location in North Vancouver B.C., on Friday, October 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pitt Meadows LifeLabs one of 11 in B.C. to close temporarily due to Omicron spread

Laboratory says closures are being caused by staffing shortages

The province’s main private medical testing laboratory has temporarily shuttered 11 locations and reduced hours at five more due to COVID-caused staffing shortages.

A memo to B.C. health providers was posted on social media site Reddit.

“With the increasing cases of Omicron and pandemic protocols, LifeLabs has made the difficult decision to temporarily close and/or reduce hours for two weeks at select BC Patient Service Centres experiences significant staffing shortages,” the memo reads.

The province reported 2,239 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as well as three deaths. There are currently 439 people in hospital with COVID-19, with 97 of them in ICU. Both hospitalizations and ICU numbers have gone up in recent days.

Black Press Media has confirmed that eleven locations have been closed as of Tuesday (Jan. 11) and will reopen on Jan. 23. Five more have had their hours reduced.

The shuttered locations include:

  • Surrey City Centre
  • Nicola, Kamloops
  • Harris Road, Pitt Meadows
  • Crestwood, Richmond
  • Yarrow, Victoria
  • Hillside, Victoria
  • Aberdeen, Richmond
  • Main and Keefer, Vancouver
  • Broadway, Vancouver
  • Lynn Valley, North Vancouver
  • Laurel, Vancouver

The locations with their hours reduced include:

  • Bevan Avenue, Abbotsford
  • Cedar Hill Vancouver
  • Kerrisdale, Vancouver
  • Burrard, Vancouver
  • Colwood, Victoria

For more information on specific locations, visit https://locations.lifelabs.com/locationfinder.

Black Press Media has reached out to LifeLabs for more information.

READ MORE: Two B.C. schools move to ‘functional closure’ after holiday break, says ministry

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
2021 brought record whale sightings, including multiple newborns to the Salish Sea
Next story
LifeLabs in Pitt Meadows closed due to COVID

Just Posted

Discarded tree branches and ‘poorly placed’ bench eliminate good sledding run in Volker Park. (Jill Mapoles/Special to The News)
LETTER: Limiting sledding sites in West Maple Ridge

LifeLabs is temporarily closed in Pitt Meadows. (Google)
LifeLabs in Pitt Meadows closed due to COVID

City Hall advises residents they have until the end of this month to appeal their property assessment. (The News files)
Maple Ridge city hall answering questions about assessments

Members of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation Ernie Daykin (left), Nikki Nevison (second from right) and Roger Cummings presented a cheque for $5,000 to North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association board members Lisa Couture (second from left) and Lisa Parker, and their newest horse Fjiona. (Facebook/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation supports riding group