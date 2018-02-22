Pitt Meadows limits duplexes

All of the coloured lots had duplex potential under the current regulations, but Pitt Meadows city council made making changes that will allow only the green lots to have this type of housing, pending an upcoming review of the Official Community Plan.

The number of lots allowed to have a duplex in Pitt Meadows went from 960 to 148 on Tuesday night.

Council had an hour-long debate about the matter, before passing a bylaw that will limit the number of new duplexes to just properties on corner lots.

“Nine hundred and sixty properties in old Pitt Meadows had the right to knock their house down and put up a duplex,” noted Coun. Bill Dingwall. “This is a huge issue for Pitt Meadows, and continues to be, because it ties into future growth.”

Any future infill rezoning applications will be evaluated using new criteria, including a tree survey and retention plan, landscape plan, colour elevation drawings, good neighbour agreement and a rendering of how the new housing fits in with the neighbourhood.

“I think it’s really topical, and I think a lot of people will be happier,” said Dingwall.

Mayor John Becker said a public hearing process “brought home the need to do something about it.”

Council had significant public feedback after holding two public hearings about the issue on Dec. 5 and Jan. 16, receiving a total of 35 written submissions and hearing from 48 speakers, who were both opposed to and supportive of the bylaw.

A staff report summarized their feedback into concerns about tree removal, lack of parking space, diminished neighbourhood character and loss of equity in their homes by losing development potential – either by subdividing a lot or building a duplex.

The report addressed the issue of character by saying: “Historically, Pitt Meadows does not have a very well defined housing aesthetic or character as the majority of homes were constructed in the 1970s and 1980s with a mix of ranchers, two- and three-storey homes and duplexes.”

It said ultimately character is subjective, and some housing styles, such as ranchers, are no longer being constructed in urban areas.

The bylaw will decrease the maximum height from 2.5 storeys to two.

Becker noted residents who want to subdivide their lot or create a duplex can still apply for rezoning, with the decision being left to council.

“People can’t subdivide as a matter of right, regardless of the character of the neighbourhood,” he said.

Becker said the new regulations will be in effect until the official community plan is updated – a process scheduled to begin in the coming year, and expected to take from 12 to 24 months.