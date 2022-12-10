Pitt Meadows resident Jean Wilson won $1 million on her Lotto 64/9 ticket, which she bought through the legal gambling website, PlayNow.com. (Blackpress file photo)

Pitt Meadows lottery winner prepares for best Christmas ever

Jean Wilson won $1 million in the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49 draw

One Pitt Meadows resident is about to have the best Christmas ever after winning $1 million in the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Jean Wilson wasn’t aware that she had won the massive prize, even after checking her ticket.

“When I checked my PlayNow.com account I [thought] I had won $1,” said Wilson.

“I didn’t realize it said ‘Gold Ball winner of $1 million’ and thought it was just an advertisement and had to call a customer service rep to make sure it was true.”

Now that she’s become an official millionaire, Wilson plans on splurging on gifts for her family, making sure to set aside enough money to buy herself a new Harley Davidson motorcycle and a car.

The news will come as a surprise to her grandchildren, who she is waiting to tell until they have their holiday celebration together.

“It feels surreal and it will provide some financial relief,” said Wilson.

This latest win makes Wilson a small portion of the $108 million in Lotto 6/49 winnings for B.C. residents this year.

Lotto 6/49 draws happen every Wednesday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

