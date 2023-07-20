Pitt Meadows man being sued for allegedly defrauding Coquitlam School District

Rizwan Shawl is accused of creating fake documents billing district for more than $100,000

A Pitt Meadows man is being accused of defrauding the Coquitlam School District of more than $100,000.

SD43 filed a notice of civil claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on July 6, claiming that Rizwan Shawl conspired with Mission resident Maurizio Niro to create fraudulent invoices for HVAC systems that, although paid for, were never received by the school district.

The lawsuit claims Shawl put a portion of the money he obtained fraudulently towards buying, upgrading, and maintaining his Pitt Meadows home.

From April 2019 to May 2022, Shawl was employed by the district as a manager of facility improvements for SD43, before becoming manager of maintenance in the facilities department.

It was during this time that Shawl is accused of using school district money to pay for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems from Mission resident Maurizio Niro – under the business Niro/NGC Supplies – that, the district says, were never sold nor delivered, defrauding the district of $113,400.

The school district is accusing Shawl of creating fraudulent documentation that showed a record of the sale and delivery for two schools: Leigh Elementary School and Glenayre Elementary School – neither of which received the HVAC system equipment.

In the statement of facts, the district claimed Shawl initiated a service request for a mechanical upgrade to the HVAC system at Leigh Elementary on or about May 14, 2020.

Given his position with the school district, Shawl was responsible for overseeing and undertaking remedial projects and had the authority by the district to make purchases relating to these projects – subject to School District 43’s purchase order (PO) protocols. His authority, according to the claim, was limited to $15,000.

However, Shawl is accused of not following proper PO protocols, by creating fraudulent documentation and signing off on the invoice that maintained the HVAC system had been sold and delivered to Leigh Elementary, billing the district for $42,000.

The second incident took place on or about June 18, 2021, when a service request was initiated about direct digital controls for heating and lighting at Glenayre Elementary. This service request was altered to include the purchase of a VRV Rebel HVAC system.

Again Shawl is being accused by the district of not following protocols, creating fraudulent documents, and signing off on the invoice that implied the HVAC system had been sold and delivered to the school. That fraudulent invoice was for $71,400.

Payments were issued to Niro/NGC in both cases, and were received by the defendants and used for their own personal benefit, the school district said in its claim.

And, because both men conspired together, they should be jointly liable for the fraudulent proceeds, the claim went on to suggest.

Niro, the claim noted, “knowingly assisted with the acts of fraud and conversion and/or knowingly received the fruits of the fraud and conversion by receiving all or a portion of the fraudulent proceeds.”

And, he knew, or ought to have known, or was “reckless or was willfully blind,” that the money was being fraudulently obtained by Shawl, the suit stated.

The school district is seeking damages in the amount of $113,400 paid by the defendants, in addition to special damages in an amount yet to be assessed, plus costs.

SD43 also wants, “a tracing and accounting of all monies had and received by the defendants.”

Further, the school district is asking the court to declare that it has a stake in any property that was bought or upgraded with the missing money, referring to Shawl’s Pitt Meadows home.

Shawl and Niro have yet to file a response to the notice of civil claim and no upcoming hearings have been listed.

The News has reached out to the Coquitlam RCMP to confirm if a criminal investigation is being considered.

Shawl is no longer employed by the Coquitlam School District.

