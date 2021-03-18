Robert Samson thinks this patch of grass at Shoreline Park is the best picnic area in Pitt Meadows. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Robert Samson thinks this patch of grass at Shoreline Park is the best picnic area in Pitt Meadows. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Pitt Meadows man upset at upcoming loss of riverside picnic area

Parks director says replanting is part of city’s ten-year plan to better Shoreline Park

On a summer’s day, a patch of grass at the foot of Bonson Road is one of the best places in Pitt Meadows to be, according to Robert Samson.

The retiree, who lives in a property backing onto Shoreline Park, is concerned the prime recreation area will soon be lost.

“When it’s sunny outside, there are at least three or four groups out there picnicking,” he said.

“There’s a flat patch of grass that rolls right into the Fraser River, and the view is out of this world.”

As part of the recently approved City of Pitt Meadows 10-year park improvement plan for the area – which includes adding new benches, picnic tables, and garbage receptacles to the popular park – getting rid of invasive plant species is a top priority.

Director of parks, recreation, and culture Diane Chamberlain said there is a lot of Himalayan blackberry bushes and reed canary grass in this park, encroaching upon the park from below the river bank.

“Those are really hard to control,” she said.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows Community Foundation foundering

The city has plans to remove the plants, and replant the area with native foliage, which they hope will choke out the invasive species, as well as provide some environmental benefits.

“We’re encouraging the protection of shore habitat by improving riparian habitats,” Chamberlain explained.

“Grass might provide benefits to birds and some worms, but if you have native plants in place, they actually provide homes for a greater variety of bugs, which leads to greater biodiversity and more food sources for birds and other wildlife,” she elaborated.

“It will encourage other animals and birds to come to the park, which really makes for a more enjoyable experience for people.”

The native bushes would be planted from the river bank’s edge to the beginning of the walking path, eliminating the grassy area with prime river views, that Samson said gets so much use each year.

The development company, Onni Group, has asked to take over the initiative, as a way of offsetting some infill they are doing at the Golden Ears Business Park.

An environmental survey was commissioned by the company, which suggested the planting of 500 trees in the area, but the city decided that was not going to be best.

“It is such a unique park, and we want to keep the sightline of the river there,” Chamberlain said.

“So we declined that part of their original proposal, and said the native plants can only grow to a mature height of two feet, so they do not impede views of the Fraser.”

Onni will be responsible for the maintenance of the bushes for two-and-a-half years, at which point, they will become naturalized and require very little maintenance, according to the parks director.

READ MORE: Port authority puts pause on Pitt Meadows overpass

Work is expected to begin on the replanting this fall, Chamberlain said, so fans of the picnic spot should still be able to enjoy it this summer.

Samson will miss it.

“I’ve been on every dike in Pitt Meadows and I don’t think there’s another area where you can picnic and have an unobstructed view of the river,” he said.

Chamberlain, who met with Samson, said a compromise might be reached.

“Maybe we can maintain some of the grassy area,” she said, noting there might be an option where some of the plants can be moved along the shoreline further west of where the lawn is widest.

Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Shoreline Park in Pitt Meadows is subject of possible changes. Those changes have some area residents upset. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Shoreline Park in Pitt Meadows is subject of possible changes. Those changes have some area residents upset. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Shoreline Park in Pitt Meadows is subject of possible changes. Those changes have some area residents upset. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Shoreline Park in Pitt Meadows is subject of possible changes. Those changes have some area residents upset. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Shoreline Park in Pitt Meadows is subject of possible changes. Those changes have some area residents upset. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Shoreline Park in Pitt Meadows is subject of possible changes. Those changes have some area residents upset. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Previous story
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey
Next story
Morning crash leaves 750 Maple Ridge hydro customers without power

Just Posted

Crews are on scene of a power outage caused by an early morning motor vehicle crash. (BC Hydro)
Morning crash leaves 750 Maple Ridge hydro customers without power

Crews are on scene

The lawn in Pitt Meadows Shoreline Park is a favourite for humans and pups alike. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Pitt Meadows man upset at upcoming loss of riverside picnic area

Parks director says replanting is part of city’s ten-year plan to better Shoreline Park

Sandra Taylor, right, and staff from the Westgate Flower Garden in Maple Ridge celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge florist releases 150 balloons for St. Patrick’s Day

Green, white, and gold biodegradable balloons flew over Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

West Coast Express is a commuter rail service that runs 68 km between Mission and Vancouver. (Special to The News)
Seven West Coast Express locomotives getting $20 million makeover

Feds, province and TransLink announce funding for public transit initiative Wednesday

Drawing from Scottish, Irish, and Maritime music traditions, Tiller’s Folly continues to expand and refine its repertoire, focussing on Celtic, roots, and Canadian songs. Prior to COVID, the trio performed a lot of public shows throughout B.C., Washington, and Oregon and looks forward to getting back to that soon. (Tiller’s Folly/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Celtic band celebrates Saint Pat with song

A Maple Ridge and White Rock based trio, Tiller’s Folly, share its music on green-themed holiday

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Most Read