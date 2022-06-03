Pitt Meadows man wins big in Set For Life

Jordan Marcellus won $675,000 in Set For Life. (Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows man is $675,000 richer thanks to a lucky lotto ticket he received for his birthday.

Jordan Marcellus received a Set for Life ticket as a birthday gift from his aunt visiting from France, purchased at the Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows.

He was with his family at home when he found out he won.

“Is it fake,” he asked himself, after seeing his winning ticket.

“My family’s reaction was total disbelief, we filmed the whole thing,” said Marcellus.

Coincidentally, two days before his huge win, Marcellus said, he went for dinner with his wife and aunt, and they actually discussed what they would do if they ever won the lottery.

The Set for Life winner said he plans on purchasing his first home is thankful for the security that the win provides.

“It means we have the ability to set up our family and be extremely generous to others,” he said of the life-changing amount. “It’s unbelievable.”

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $13 million in Set for Life prizes.

