Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP gets sworn in

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton at swearing in ceremony on Thursday. (Andre Forget, House of Commons Photo Services/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton was officially sworn in on Thursday in Ottawa.

“This week was my official swearing-in ceremony to the 44th Parliament. It was a time to reflect on the many people who have worked hard to help me return to the House of Commons,” the Conservative Party member wrote in social media.

“I am honoured to once again represent and serve the people of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. I want to thank my wife, Marlene, my family, close friends, staff, volunteers, and especially the people of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge for electing me as MP. I look forward to continue working on your behalf in Ottawa.”

Dalton was re-elected in September’s federal election with 37 per cent of the vote, and begins his second term as MP. He was first elected two years ago, in October 2019.

READ ALSO: Final count: Dalton first with 37 per cent of vote

Dalton also recently announced that he will allow his name to stand in the election process as MPs vote for a new Speaker of the House.