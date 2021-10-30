Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton at swearing in ceremony on Thursday. (Andre Forget, House of Commons Photo Services/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton at swearing in ceremony on Thursday. (Andre Forget, House of Commons Photo Services/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP gets sworn in

Marc Dalton starts second term in Parliament

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton was officially sworn in on Thursday in Ottawa.

“This week was my official swearing-in ceremony to the 44th Parliament. It was a time to reflect on the many people who have worked hard to help me return to the House of Commons,” the Conservative Party member wrote in social media.

“I am honoured to once again represent and serve the people of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. I want to thank my wife, Marlene, my family, close friends, staff, volunteers, and especially the people of Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge for electing me as MP. I look forward to continue working on your behalf in Ottawa.”

Dalton was re-elected in September’s federal election with 37 per cent of the vote, and begins his second term as MP. He was first elected two years ago, in October 2019.

READ ALSO: Final count: Dalton first with 37 per cent of vote

Dalton also recently announced that he will allow his name to stand in the election process as MPs vote for a new Speaker of the House.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP running in Speaker’s election

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Federal Politicsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Manitoba Tories choose Heather Stefanson as new leader, next premier
Next story
‘We can hardly keep up’: Education key to combat human trafficking, experts say

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton at swearing in ceremony on Thursday. (Andre Forget, House of Commons Photo Services/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP gets sworn in

The event will take place on Nov. 6. (The NEWS/files)
Alouette River Management Society puts a call out to help build the riparian along South Alouette river

Tyler O’Neill has been nominated for Golden Glove and Silver Slugger awards this year. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)
Maple Ridge Major Leaguer up for another Gold Glove

The tour will focus on the history and current conditions of the Alouette River and Watershed among other things. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)
ARMS to host their first ALLCO Fish Hatchery tour this November