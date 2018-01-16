Pitt Meadows mayor gets new role with TransLink

(THE NEWS files) Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker has a new appointment with the TransLink mayor’s council.

Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker has a new role with TransLink.

The first-term mayor was appointed this week to the mayors’ council finance committee of TransLink, joining several mayors from around the region.

“Transportation is a key issue for Pitt Meadows residents, and I’m pleased to be able to serve the region on this committee,” Becker said.

Formerly the joint transportation planning and funding committee, the new committee is a new proposed structure to be finalized this month.

“We have a lot of work before us, and I know my colleagues and I are prepared to hit the ground running to work on fiscal planning for getting people around the Lower Mainland.”

Although the new committee structure won’t be considered until the Jan. 25 meeting of the mayors’ council, given the urgency of the business before this committee, members will proceed with a first meeting under the auspices of the existing committee, with the newly appointed members.