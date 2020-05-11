Pitt Meadows nearly set a new heat record Sunday. (File photo)

Pitt Meadows nearly sets new temperature record

Several communities across the Lower Mainland set hottest May 10 on record

Pitt Meadows did not set a new heat record Sunday afternoon, but it was close.

Nearly a dozen communities across the province broke temperature records Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

RELATED: Many B.C. communities hit record high temperatures just before COVID rules relax

While several of the cities that set new records are located in the Lower Mainland, Pitt Meadows was less than half-a-degree shy of claiming a new record.

The hottest May 10 ever recorded in Pitt Meadows was 28.9 C in 2019. This year, the temperature peaked at 28.5 C at 3 p.m.

The overall high temperatures saw British Columbians head outdoors, sparking concerns about physical distancing as the weather warms up. Many of these concerns centred around Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach, which did not beat records but did see temperatures in the 20s.

B.C. is set to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions on May 14, including opening up day-use of its provincial parks and allowing people to expand their “pandemic bubble” to around six people.

