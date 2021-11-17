Progress on the new firehall. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows’ new firehall inches a step towards completion

Project expected to complete by end of the year 2022

City of Pitt Meadows’ new firehall construction is moved up to its next construction milestone, bringing it a step closer to completion.

The work has moved to completion of pours for all the towers.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows fire hall reaches new construction milestone

Justin Hart, project manager Major Projects with the city, provided an update on the Fire Hall Replacement Project during the Nov. 9 special public council meeting. He said that the work has been completed on Concrete pours for the hose tower, elevator shaft, and two stairwells. A majority of structural concrete has also been put in place.

In the remaining time this year and the first quarter of 2022, work will be done on the interior slab on grade, wood framing and mass timber, putting in place structural steel and roofing.

The project is expected to completed by the end of 2022 and “considering the project size and project progress, there is reasonable amount of time remaining,” said Hart.

More information on the project can be found at: pittmeadows.ca/newfirehall.

ALSO READ: People refusing to wear masks delay Pitt Meadows council meeting by an hour

