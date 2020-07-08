The North Lougheed Study Area is at the junction of Harris Road and the Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows.

Pitt Meadows one step closer to developing North Lougheed Study Area

City council endorsed the revised NLSA land use plan on Tuesday, July 7

Development on the land which is now know as the North Lougheed Study Area has been discussed in Pitt Meadows city council meetings since the 1980s.

It is now one step closer to fruition after Tuesday’s city council meeting saw councillors endorse the revised NLSA land use plan and development policies unanimously by a 7-0 vote.

“The NLSA is a critical development for our community in terms of homes, jobs, services, and taxes,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“Our vision is to create a cohesive mixed-use community development that complements the stunning vistas towards the farmlands and mountains and incorporates transit-oriented residential and employment areas with extensive open green space.”

READ MORE: Over 600 people sign petition to protest North Lougheed development

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows mayor responds to petition to halt development of North Lougheed Study Area

The next steps for the city will include applying for an amendment to Metro Vancouver’s Regional Growth Strategy to accommodate the new land use plan.

As part of that process, Pitt Meadows will also need to amend the official community plan to incorporate the land use plan and development policies.

Earning Metro Vancouver amendment will not be a rubber stamp situation, Dingwall said, but he is confident in the city’s chances.

“I think we’ve got such a compelling case, so I’m pretty sure it’ll be endorsed,” the mayor said.

“And I’ll do what I can to speak to my colleagues to get that outcome.”

The city says the aim of the recent NLSA planning process was to develop a new land use plan and associated policies for the area to address the community’s needs and goals, and adapt to changes in the real estate market.

Its purpose is to guide creation of a cohesive mixed-used community development – which will include residential and other employment uses – on the north side of Lougheed Highway that is close to transit.

Plans also include: the calming of Old Dewdney Trunk Road to reduce traffic volumes, safety and traffic improvements to the Lougheed Highway and construction of the North Lougheed Connector with the goal of reducing congestion and improving traffic flow for both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

While there has been some local push-back, Dingwall said the final product will prove impressive.

“In local government, the odds of getting 100% agreement on anything is remote,” he said.

“But here I know the vast majority of our citizens do support the North Lougheed [study area being developed].

“The engagement has shown that. Some aren’t but I think once it’s built, they’ll be pretty impressed with the development.

“With the greenways, the mountain views and the golf course, it’s going to be spectacular for Pitt Meadows.”


Most Read