Pitt Meadows opens cooling centres to help residents beat the heat

In order for residents to beat the heat, the City of Pitt Meadows has opened free daily drop-in cooling centres throughout the community.

The Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, at 12027 Harris Rd., will be open:

• Tuesday, July 26 until 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 27, from 11-8 p.m.

• Thursday, July 28, from 11-8 p.m.

Other cooling centres open in the community include the Pitt Meadows Public Library, at unit 200-12099 Harris Rd., open from 9-8 p.m.; the Pitt Meadows Arena Complex, at 11435 Bonson Rd., that will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre, at 19065 119B Ave., open from 9-4 p.m..

On Tuesday, July 26, temperatures in Pitt Meadows reached 35 C by 3 p.m. according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for this week warning that daytime high temperatures could reach anywhere between 31 C and 35 C inland and 25 C to 29 C near the water. Nighttime temperatures are expected to stay around 17 C to 19 C.

The heat wave, that is affecting the entire province, is due to a strong ridge of high pressure and is expected to last until Friday. A slow cooling trend is likely this weekend, said the government agency.

In addition, Metro Vancouver has issued an Air Quality Advisory for eastern parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley because of high concentrations of ground-level ozone.

Ground-level ozone is not emitted directly into the air, explained the agency. It is formed when nitrogen oxides – pollutants that are emitted when fuels are burned – and volatile organic compounds – that are emitted from solvents and other sources – react in the air in the presence of sunlight.

The highest levels of ground-level ozone are generally observed between mid-afternoon and early evening on summer days.And, even though a plume of wildfire smoke from the Nohomin Creek fire, near Lytton, is currently contributing to hazy conditions over the region, there has been no significant impact on measured fine particulate matter concentrations at ground-level, Metro Vancouver advised.

ALSO RELATED: Cooling centre to open this week in Maple Ridge

FOR MORE: Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

The cooling centres in Pitt Meadows will be staffed by Emergency Support Services volunteers who will provide guests with bottled water, washroom access, and seating.

The city is asking everyone to check on vulnerable neighbours, friends, and family members several times a day, especially in the evening – and to never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.

For tips on how to stay cook during extreme heat go to preparedbc.ca/extremeheat.

For more information go to pittmeadows.ca/heat.

For real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and information about potential health impacts go to airmap.ca.

To sign up for air quality alerts in the area, go to metrovancouver.org/services/air-quality/engagement/mailing-list.

Pitt Meadows