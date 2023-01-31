The Pitt Meadows Paddling Club is planning multi-day journeys in Alberta and Ontario this summer. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Paddling Club sets off on two Canadian voyages this summer

The local group is looking for people to join their July and August trips

The Pitt Meadows Paddling Club is looking for anyone with a love of water and adventuring to join its voyageur brigades this summer.

After a 2022 season that saw the group in some rough waters, with a lack of a lease forcing the group to cancel all of its well-received youth paddling programs, the local club is now looking to start 2023 off on the right foot.

According to their official Facebook page, the paddling club currently has two different journeys planned for this summer.

The first of them will be a trip down the Athabasca River from July 6 to 13.

This seven-day voyage will involve 10 other crews paddling along the Alberta river, starting in Whitecourt and ending up in Athabasca at the end of the 340-kilometre journey. The group has also set aside a day to enjoy the bicentennial events happening in Fort Assiniboine, which is located approximately a third of the way through the journey.

After that, the group will travel to the Trent-Severn Waterway in Ontario to participate in the Trent-Severn Waterway Brigade from July 28 to Aug. 7.

This summer journey will start the voyageur brigade in Georgian Bay, with the team travelling through 24 different lift locks, eventually reaching Peterborough’s Little Lake.

At the end of the 250-km Ontario trip, the group will stop to see the new Canadian Canoe Museum, which was recently relocated and is planning to have the grand opening of its new location this summer.

While the Pitt Meadows Paddling Club has not yet opened up registration for these events, it is collecting names for those who are interested in participating.

Anyone wanting to join the club this summer can send an email to info@pmpc.ca.

