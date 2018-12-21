Pitt Meadows pair arrested, charged after stolen car recovered

Both were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested two adults and recovered a stolen car after a recent increase in reports of the latter.

On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., RCMP Street Enforcement Unit members were doing targeted enforcement in the area of Hammond Road and Bonson Road in Pitt Meadows when they spotted a 2001 Monte Carlo with alleged stolen licence plates from Surrey on it.

Once the vehicle was parked, in a residential area in the 11800-block of 190, officers arrested the driver and passenger.

The former was apprehended after a short foot pursuit over fences and through a townhouse complex, said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

Both have been charged.

John Dunn, 35, of Pitt Meadows has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts obstructing a police officer.

Jade Contois, 41, from Pitt Meadows has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and count possession of concealed weapon.

In addition to the new charges, both were wanted on outstanding warrants.

They appeared in court on Thursday and have been remanded in custody.

Police checks confirmed the car was allegedly stolen from Chilliwack earlier in the day.