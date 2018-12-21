A 2001 Monte Carlo.

Pitt Meadows pair arrested, charged after stolen car recovered

Both were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested two adults and recovered a stolen car after a recent increase in reports of the latter.

On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., RCMP Street Enforcement Unit members were doing targeted enforcement in the area of Hammond Road and Bonson Road in Pitt Meadows when they spotted a 2001 Monte Carlo with alleged stolen licence plates from Surrey on it.

Once the vehicle was parked, in a residential area in the 11800-block of 190, officers arrested the driver and passenger.

The former was apprehended after a short foot pursuit over fences and through a townhouse complex, said Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

Both have been charged.

John Dunn, 35, of Pitt Meadows has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts obstructing a police officer.

Jade Contois, 41, from Pitt Meadows has been charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and count possession of concealed weapon.

In addition to the new charges, both were wanted on outstanding warrants.

They appeared in court on Thursday and have been remanded in custody.

Police checks confirmed the car was allegedly stolen from Chilliwack earlier in the day.

Previous story
More talk than action on increasing caribou protection: federal report

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows pair arrested, charged after stolen car recovered

Both were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Power still out, roads closed in Maple Ridge

Wind storm cleanup expected to continue into new year.

Legal society challenges latest Maple Ridge action

Says that a court order would “criminalize survival”

UPDATE: Owner of lost gold ring found

Had been lost at Meadowtown mall.

Migneault wins silver at international meet

Former Haney Seahorse competes with Team B.C.

Farmer warns about dike breach

McKinney Creek flooding Maple Ridge farms

New drone sighting shuts down London’s Gatwick, again

Extra security measures had been put in place to prevent drones from intruding on the airport

More talk than action on increasing caribou protection: federal report

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will have to step in with emergency protection orders, advocates say

Injunction extended against camps blocking B.C. LNG pipeline work

The order now extends to all LNG blockades south of Houston

Toppled power lines trap people in B.C. dispatcher’s record-breaking day

Wind storm generated roughly 500 emergency calls, mostly from central Vancouver Island

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Hundreds flock to White Rock pier to see storm’s aftermath

For some it was exciting to dig through the debris, but for many it was shocking and saddening to see the pier in two

Exxon Mobil, Imperial Oil pull B.C. LNG facility from environmental review

LNG project made the announcement one year after closing its Prince Rupert office

Man in serious condition after shooting outside Richmond mall

It happened in the 5300 block of No. 3 Road at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday

Finance Department predicts federal budget will be balanced by 2040

The annual update on the long-term outlook for federal finances says that if things go better than expected, the budget will be balanced or almost so by 2024.

Most Read