The multi-sport courts at Mitchell Park in Pitt Meadows will be closed for several days as they undergo repairs. (The News file)

Pitt Meadows park closes courts while repairs are made

Mitchell Park courts will be closed from March 27 to 31

The City of Pitt Meadows has announced that some repairs will need to be done at Mitchell Park in the coming days, which will close down the racquet and multi-sport courts for a short period of time.

According to the city, the Mitchell Park courts and trail have experienced some cracking and other deterioration that will need to be fixed between March 27 to 31.

As part of the enhancements, the courts will have their cracks fixed, low spots filled, new seal coat applied, and lines repainted.

Two sections of the Mitchell Park trail will also be worked on at the same time and will not be accessible to the public, although the remainder of the trail will remain open.

The city also announced that later this year, Mitchell Park will have a new playground constructed in a separate location that is less susceptible to flooding.

Pitt Meadows

