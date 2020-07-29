Chief Grace George of Katzie First Nation, and her husband Damian George give a presentation for Pitt Meadows city council in 2018. (City of Pitt Meadows photo)

Pitt Meadows parks signs to include First Nations language

Signs installed at Spirit Square and Waterfront Commons Park will have Katzie FN place names

A pair of Pitt Meadows parks will include Katzie First Nations language translations on their signs.

Spirit Square and Waterfront Commons Park are scheduled to have new signage installed this summer.

Signs at Spirit Square will also say šxʷhék̓ ʷnəsn, which is translated as ‘the place to remember him, her, it, them;’ and Waterfront Commons Park will also be identified as xcəwás, which means ‘front (waterside) of the house.’

Katzie First Nation Chief Grace George said she is proud of the ‘beautiful and meaningful names’ given to the parks, and gave credit to language keepers, Cheyenne Cunningham and Leah Meunier for their work in coming up with them.

“It means a lot to us as a people to see our sacred language and culture being recognized in our shared public spaces,” she said.

READ MORE: Historical artifact found in Maple Ridge returned to Katzie First Nation

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the project is intended to honour the close relationship between Katzie First Nation and the city, as well as recognize their traditional territory and history through inclusive parks signage.

“It is important and means a lot to us that the translated names were chosen by the Katzie First Nation and resonate with them and their community,” the mayor said.

“We hope this language recognition will help to bring more understanding of the history and importance of Katzie to our community.”

The Katzie First Nation and the City of Pitt Meadows continue to work as partners to create a shared understanding of each other’s cultures. The two councils meet several times a year to look at ways to continue building this relationship through collaborative projects such as this.

Over the past several months, Katzie First Nation has been working to translate the park names. The process of translation involves considering direct translation and how the space was used historically and in modern times from a Katzie lens. The area itself is also considered in terms of its landscape, flora, fauna and waterways.

Proposed translated name options were presented to Council on June 2, 2020 with Council respectfully requesting staff to seek a Katzie decision on the final translated names chosen in order to ensure the names best honoured their wishes.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

parksPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows parks signs to include First Nations language

Signs installed at Spirit Square and Waterfront Commons Park will have Katzie FN place names

Ridge Meadows RCMP called after dog left in vehicle with windows up

BC SPCA says they receive 1,000 calls to rescue animals from vehicles each year

UPDATE: Woman killed in Mission plane crash identified as popular Pitt Meadows pilot

Erissa Yong-Wilson, 66, died after a plane crash at Stave Lake

Lotto Max ticket purchased in Maple Ridge wins $500K

Biggest winnings connected to ticket bought in Campbell River

Maple Ridge resident frustrated with Yennadon traffic congestion

Traffic along 232 Street a nightmare for those living in Silver Valley and Rock Ridge

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Wings and Wheels drive-thru fundraiser supports Crystal Gala Foundation

Event on Aug. 15 and 16 at Tradex to feature more than 300 planes and vehicles

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

B.C. Greens nix NDP’s change to private power production

Two MLAs also stalled detaining overdosed teens

SPCA investigating after ‘emaciated’ moose euthanized at B.C. zoo

‘Family fun is no excuse for animal abuse,’ zoo protestors repeated during a Sunday rally at zoo

Federal government announces $3 million to support B.C. tech companies

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses

Most Read