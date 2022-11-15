Pitt Meadows physiotherapist wins UBC draw

Shubham Joshi was awarded the sapphire category prize in the UBC Clinical Educator Recognition Draw on Oct. 31, 2022. (Pitt Meadows Physiotherapy/Special to The News)

A local physiotherapist has become one of the newest recipients of the UBC Clinical Educator Recognition Draw prizes, making him the first Pitt Meadows resident to ever win such an award.

Shubham Joshi, who works at Pitt Meadows Physiotherapy, was selected as one of three winners in the fall draw for these bi-annual draws.

“It’s a huge achievement for me and was quite unexpected,” said Joshi about his win. “Lots of previous students and faculty voted me in so it was indeed joyful and exciting news for me and my team.”

The fact that a Pitt Meadows doctor was selected as a winner is particularly meaningful to Joshi.

“Usually Vancouver physio and health professionals win a majority of the time, so I am happy Pitt Meadows was mentioned and was in the limelight,” he explained.

Karen Ruckenstein has been the only other person from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to win the draw, which she was awarded in March of 2019.

These draws take place every March and October, distributing awards to winners in three different categories; cobalt, sapphire, and royal.

These various categories use a custom ranking system from UBC that assigns a points value to practicing clinicians based on how much they supervise UBC Master of Physical Therapy students on placement.

Joshi was the winner of the sapphire category, which required him to have at least 500 points worth of student supervision within the last five calendar years, which is something he said he’s proud to have achieved.

“Teaching and supervising new physical therapy students keeps me up-to-date on the latest research in physiotherapy, rehab, and medicine in general,” said Joshi. “I also get to teach and practice old and new physio skills with these students.”

“UBC students are quite high-calibre, bright students so they keep me on my toes and I keep pushing my limits when it comes to learning the latest techniques, reading more rehab journals, or being part of more medical and rehab seminars.”

Joshi’s prize for winning this draw, aside from the value of being recognized by “a premier university” that he only recently started part-time teaching at, was $475.

More information on the UBC Clinical Educator Recognition Draw can be found by visiting https://physicaltherapy.med.ubc.ca/.